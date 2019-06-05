Errol Lee Comeaux, 87, of Sulphur, La., died at 7:42 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in a local care facility.

Mr. Comeaux was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Welsh, La., and was a graduate of Jennings High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air force during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. Mr. Comeaux has been a resident of Sulphur, La., for over 50 years and retired from Citgo after many years of service. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed watching movies and tennis, loved "Old Hollywood" and enjoyed chocolate and his peanut butter fudge.

Mr. Comeaux is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Gilbert Comeaux of Sulphur, La.; daughter, Renee Comeaux Lanier and husband Vince of Conroe, Texas; son, Brian Comeaux of Sulphur, La.; brother, Jimmy Comeaux of Jennings, La.; six grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Armond and Ivy Comeaux; son, Danny Comeaux; and brother, Johnny Comeaux.

His graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Prien Memorial Park, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Deacon Chris Gregory will officiate.