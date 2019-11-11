|
Ervin Laughlin, age 81, of Vinton, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Ervin was born on January 23, 1938.
Ervin enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching timeless Western classics.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayonce and Estell Laughlin, and two sisters, Willie Mae Bertrand, and Viola Wilkerson.
Survivors include three sons, Preston Joseph Laughlin, Timothy James Laughlin and wife, Janet, and Kirk Douglas Laughlin and wife, Stephanie; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Amber, Nicholas, Justine, Ariel, Casey, Steven, Austin, and Jacob, ten great-grandchildren; brothers, J.R. Laughlin, and J.C. Laughlin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cremation was entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonvinton.com for the Laughlin family.
Published in American Press on Nov. 11, 2019