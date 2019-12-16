|
Ervin Lee Lognion, 90, of Lake Charles passed away at 1:03 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Home in Jennings.
Mr. Lognion was born on April 18, 1929 in Holmwood and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and Christ the King Catholic Church.
He will be remembered as a man known for his spirit in life, his love for God, family and others, his dancing, fishing, and being a dad. Mr. Lognion won numerous dancing competitions with his wife and enjoyed many fishing trips with his son.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Chris Lognion, daughter-in-law, Claudia and two grandsons, Luke and Cody Lognion all of Lake Charles. He also leaves behind cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Frances Lognion and two sisters, Eula Mae Battles and Velma Guillory.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Anthony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10 a.m..
Published in American Press on Dec. 16, 2019