Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Ervin Lognion
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Lognion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin Lee Lognion


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ervin Lee Lognion Obituary
Ervin Lee Lognion, 90, of Lake Charles passed away at 1:03 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Home in Jennings.
Mr. Lognion was born on April 18, 1929 in Holmwood and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and Christ the King Catholic Church.
He will be remembered as a man known for his spirit in life, his love for God, family and others, his dancing, fishing, and being a dad. Mr. Lognion won numerous dancing competitions with his wife and enjoyed many fishing trips with his son.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Chris Lognion, daughter-in-law, Claudia and two grandsons, Luke and Cody Lognion all of Lake Charles. He also leaves behind cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Frances Lognion and two sisters, Eula Mae Battles and Velma Guillory.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Anthony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10 a.m..
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ervin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -