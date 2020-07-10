Precious in the sight of the lord is the death of his godly ones." Psalm 116:15.
On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Essie Lafleur Culotta, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, La. for 59 years. She loved the Saints and was an avid LSU football fan. Born March 28, 1929 in Mamou, La., Essie graduated from LaGrange High School in 1946, where she was a member of the track team and a Gatorette. She was a life long parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Essie was gracious and caring. She always greeted everyone with "Hello my darling" and ended every conversation with "I love you more". She is survived by two children, Sandra Searle and Frank J. Searle,III (Amanda ); two step-children, Buster Culotta (Pam) and Dyra Hughes (C.J.); five grandchildren, Travis Searle (Emily), Caleb Searle, Angelyn Hughes Brown (Jesse), Dr. Brad Culotta (Ashley), and Lindsey Culotta Brown (Chip); 10 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Isreal LaFleur and Francois Guillory LaFleur; six siblings, Roy LaFleur, Emile LaFleur, Nola LaFleur, Beulah "Boots" Fisher, Bernice Bell, and Ethel Boley; her spouse of 12 years, Anthony Culotta; her spouse of 32 years and the father of her children, Frank J. Searle II.
The family wishes to thank Clara Earle RN-retired,devoted friend, whose compassionate care gave so much comfort. The family would also like to thank The Hospice of Baton Rouge and Griswold Home care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to The American Heart Association
or Catholic Charities. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.