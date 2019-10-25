Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Lake Charles, LA
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Lake Charles, LA
Essie Mae (Tarbell) LeBleu


1934 - 2019
Essie Mae (Tarbell) LeBleu Obituary
Essie Mae Tarbell LeBleu, age 85, of Lake Charles, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Essie was born Jan. 16, 1934 in Basile, La.
Essie graduated from Basile High School. She worked for the La. DOTD as a Radio Operator and retired as Personnel Manager on April 5, 1996. She was an active member at First Christian Church of Lake Charles and was past President of CWF with Disciples of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing Bridge in her younger years. Essie especially loved cooking for her Young family get togethers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Adam LeBleu; daughter, Cathy "Cat" Tarbell; step-daughter, Rita Amaro; step-grandson, Eric Ezell; parents, Ortere and Clothilde Young; 10 siblings.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are three sons, Charles Tarbell and wife Jacqui, Ralph Tarbell and wife Kelly, all of Lake Charles, and Jimmy Tarbell II of Lafayette; grandchildren, Matthew Levine, Dylan Levine, Chelsea Levine, Jimmy Tarbell III and Madeline Tarbell, two great-granddaughters, Madison Veron and Varina Tarbell; three step-children, Renee Ezell and husband Johnny, Jan Reyes, and Regina LeBleu; step-grandchildren, J.R. Ezell, Amanda, Steven and Greg Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church and will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Monday until time of service.
Funeral service will be held from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Charles. The Rev. Willie Bellard will officiate. Pallbearers will be nephews. Burial will follow in LeBleu Cemetery in Chloe, La.
Published in American Press on Oct. 25, 2019
