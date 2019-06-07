Ester Mae Gims, 83, was born May 18, 1936, in Welsh, La., to Willie and Mary Fontenot Richard. A native of Welsh, she resided in Lake Charles for most of her life. She was a member of Christian Baptist Church where she served in the Hospitality Committee, Circle #6, and the Sanctuary Choir. She was also a member of the Eastern Stars.

She departed this life Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 6:56 a.m. in her home surrounded by her family.

She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Jocelyn Griffin, Gerald Gims and Glenda Lawson; two sons, Stanley (Etrulia) Gims Jr. and Norther Gims; one brother, Lawrence Richard; one son-in-law, Alvin Reed; two brothers-in-law, Gary Gims and MacArthur Gims; eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Stanley Gims Sr.; and daughter, Karla Reed.

Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Christian Baptist Church. Pastor Edward Alexander Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery. Her visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Published in American Press on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary