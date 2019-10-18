|
Esther Raye Kourtney Hemmenway, 75, a lifelong resident of Oretta, La., passed on to her eternal reward on Oct. 14, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Esther will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a Godly woman and an active member of the Church of the Remnant. Esther possessed a strong will and an unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior. She was very well known in the community for feeding anyone that came by and handing out Dr. Peppers. In her younger years, she loved to quilt, cooking, and loving on her grandchildren. Mrs. Esther will be remembered for her unique sense of humor, a fervent prayer warrior, and her friendly and generous nature.
Mrs. Hemmenway was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rosie Sanders Kourtney; husband, Arthur Oran Hemmenway; siblings, James Kourtney, Dolly Maddox, Cella Rose Foster, Margie Foster, Mary Lorenze, Stella Bumgarden and Audrey Wallace; and grandson, Arthur Allen Hemmenway Jr.
Mrs. Hemmenway leaves to cherish her memory her two children, Theresa Gail Hemmenway and husband Eddy Spears and Pastor Artur Allen Hemmenway and wife Mickey; grandchildren, Kelli Byrd, Amanda Nugiba, Hevyn Hemmenway, Tiffany Perkins, Cameron Johnson, Nicholas Hemmenway, A.J. Hemmenway and Geneva Hemmenway; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, "Sambo" Kourtney.
Esther's visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Church of the Remnant. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. Her son, Pastor Arthur Hemmenway, will officiate. Burial will follow alongside her husband in Oretta Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2019