Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Church of the Remnant
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Church of the Remnant
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Remnant
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Hemmenway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Raye (Kourtney) Hemmenway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Raye (Kourtney) Hemmenway Obituary
Esther Raye Kourtney Hemmenway, 75, a lifelong resident of Oretta, La., passed on to her eternal reward on Oct. 14, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Esther will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a Godly woman and an active member of the Church of the Remnant. Esther possessed a strong will and an unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior. She was very well known in the community for feeding anyone that came by and handing out Dr. Peppers. In her younger years, she loved to quilt, cooking, and loving on her grandchildren. Mrs. Esther will be remembered for her unique sense of humor, a fervent prayer warrior, and her friendly and generous nature.
Mrs. Hemmenway was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rosie Sanders Kourtney; husband, Arthur Oran Hemmenway; siblings, James Kourtney, Dolly Maddox, Cella Rose Foster, Margie Foster, Mary Lorenze, Stella Bumgarden and Audrey Wallace; and grandson, Arthur Allen Hemmenway Jr.
Mrs. Hemmenway leaves to cherish her memory her two children, Theresa Gail Hemmenway and husband Eddy Spears and Pastor Artur Allen Hemmenway and wife Mickey; grandchildren, Kelli Byrd, Amanda Nugiba, Hevyn Hemmenway, Tiffany Perkins, Cameron Johnson, Nicholas Hemmenway, A.J. Hemmenway and Geneva Hemmenway; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, "Sambo" Kourtney.
Esther's visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Church of the Remnant. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. Her son, Pastor Arthur Hemmenway, will officiate. Burial will follow alongside her husband in Oretta Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now