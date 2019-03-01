Eta Auxiliartrice Guillory went home to God on the 21st of February, 2019 at 93 years of age.

She was born on April 10th, 1925 to Bartholomew and Bernadette Lacour in Iota, Louisiana. She was one of ten children, two of which passed away early in life.She entered into Holy Matrimony with Edward Peter Guillory, the love of her life, on November 26, 1950. They were married forty-nine years prior to his passing. This union and a subsequent relocation to Lake Charles, Louisiana blessed them with nine children, five daughters and four sons. With little formal education between them, eight of their children graduated high school save the tragic loss of the first son at a young age. These children achieved advanced degrees and retirements befitting both of their dreams.Eta was a longtime faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a member of the Christian Mothers Society.

She leaves her daughters: Lorena Guillory, Margaret Guillory and Ella Guillory, Mary Williamson and Barbara Guillory, her son Martin (Pauline) Guillory, her grandchildren: Elizabeth, Joseph (Michelle), Mary (Josh), Katrina, Kristina, Alfred (Danielle), Michael (Tasha), Kenneth (Kimberly), Edward, Kennetha (Miguel), Shaun, Dawn, Desiral (Jasmine), Derrick, Conique, Conmeather, thirty-six great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins to celebrate her life. She is preceded by her parents, her husband, her brothers: Bartholomew Jr., Gabriel and David Lacour, her sisters: Ora Lecompte, Vine Jordan, Rita St. Andre', Eula Guillory and Ester Guillory, her sons: Edward Jr,, Calvin and Alfred Guillory, her granddaughter Kelly Williamson, her great granddaughter.

Visitation will be Friday March 1, 2019 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary