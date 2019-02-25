Ethel Knapp Hohensee, 92, of Lake Charles, passed away Feb. 24, 2019. She grew up in Lake Charles, daughter of Lyman M. Knapp Sr. and Ethel Pullen Knapp.

Mrs. Hohensee was a graduate of St. Charles Academy and worked and retired as bookkeeper for Davidson Sash & Door.

Mrs. Hohensee was married to Windol Frank Hohensee and was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church prior to moving to Westlake for many years and becoming a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Since 2016, she returned to her home town and lived at Villa Maria.

She was a member of American Kennel Club and enjoyed showing and raising Shelties, watching Ole Miss, LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints games; she also liked gardening.

Preceding her in death is her husband; parents; brother, Lyman M. Knapp Jr.; and sister, Margie George.

She is survived by a brother, Norval Knapp and wife Gloria of Milton; 15 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece.

A great many thanks to the caring hands of Villa Maria and sitters Betty, Ruby, Beth and Michelle.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Garden Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Published in American Press on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary