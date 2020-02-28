|
Ethan Cole Peterson, 19, of Westlake, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Ethan was born in Lake Charles, and was raised and lived all of his life in Westlake. He was a 2018 graduate of Westlake High School. Following graduation, he attended LSU before coming back home to attend Sowela Technical Institute.
Ethan with his great hair, beautiful smile, fantastic wardrobe, and awesome personality was a shining star, who brightened the world around him. Everyone who knew him, loved him, and those who didn't know him, certainly knew of him.
Ethan loved his family and friends with a humble, selfless devotion, and no one was ever a stranger. There aren't enough words or room in this newspaper to explain who he was, how great he was, how big of a person he was or how big of an impact he made on everyone's lives. He will always be the coolest and best person you would ever want to meet.
His mom and I just pray that everyone remembers our sweet and beautiful boy full of life, love, and happiness. We ask everyone to carry him with them on all their adventures and journeys for the rest of their lives. Ethan will never be forgotten and will be forever loved.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Allison Galbreath; his father, Derek Peterson; brother, Evan Reeves (Madaeline LaCombe); sister, Madalyn Peterson; nephew, William Reeves; maternal grandparents, Patricia and Charles Galbreath of Westlake; paternal grandparents, Lori Peterson of Westlake, and Dale and Rose Peterson of Rosepine; paternal great-grandmother, Ruth Peterson of Rosepine; and extended family, Michael, Caleb, Christopher, Catherine, Chase and Breanna Armentor.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Waters Edge Church. Pastor Tony Bourque will officiate. Cremation will follow the service under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake at a later date. Visitation will be held in the church on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020