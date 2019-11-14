|
A Mass of Christian burial for Ethel Broussard Seagraves, 78, will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Charles McMillin officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthur, La., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass. Ethel will be laid to rest in St. Anthony Cemetery of Lake Arthur, La.
Ethel was born in Lake Charles, La., on Nov. 1, 1941, to Lucius Broussard and Estella Bourne Broussard. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Nov. 12, 2019. Ethel worked as a nurse in the ER, ICU, Surgery, and Home Health for more than 25 years before retiring. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America & the Ladies Altar Society, as well as being director of CADA of Jeff Davis Parish. In her spare time Ethel also volunteered at the V.F.W. & Louisiana Hospice & Palliative Care. Ethel was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ethel is survived by her two sons, Donald Kelly Broussard of Lake Arthur, La., Steven Condley of Lake Charles, La.; her three daughters, Katrina Fuselier (Jimmy) of Lake Arthur, La., Christina Fields (James) of Jennings, La., Jeni Broussard of Jennings, La.; her two stepsons, Kevin Seagraves (Janet) of Jennings, La., Kip Seagraves of Jennings, La.; her two stepdaughters, Rene' Trauth (Anthony) of Jennings, La., Kara Whitehouse (Darrell) of Tuscumbia, Ala.; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Ethel now rests in Heaven with her parents, Lucius and Estella Broussard; her beloved husband, Howard Seagraves; her brothers, Wilbert, Edward, Edsel, Daniel and Ellsworth Broussard.
The family of Mrs. Ethel Seagraves would like to send a very Special Thank You to her sitters Ursula Caro, Angie Theunissen, Brenda Gary; as well as all the Staff of Louisiana Hospice & Palliative Care, especially Terri Millet and Kelly Breaux.
Published in American Press on Nov. 14, 2019