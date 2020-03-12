Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Ethel Hebert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map

Ethel Clement Hebert


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Clement Hebert Obituary
Ethel Marie Clement Hebert, 94, of Iowa, La., died at 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in a local care facility surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Hebert was born April 4, 1925, in Welsh, La., where she graduated from Welsh High School and was an All-State Basketball player. She lived most of her life in the Bell City/Iowa area and was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church. She worked at Head Start for a number of years. Mrs. Hebert was always laughing. She enjoyed playing pokeno, crocheting and sewing and loved her horses greatly. Her true passion in life was her family, as she was always cooking for them and enjoyed spending time with them.
Mrs. Hebert is survived by her son, Kenneth "Colo" Hebert and wife Samantha of Lake Charles; daughters, Brenda Billedeaux and husband Sherman of Lafayette, and Peggy Hebert Lewis and husband Roger of Welsh; grandchildren, Kathleen Hebert, Jessica "Nikki" Hebert Duhon and husband Wesley, Eric Hebert, Stephen Matte and wife Stephanie, Brennan Matte, Alicia Matte, Brent Billedeaux and wife Jennifer, and Frederick "Dickie" Billedeaux and wife Carmen; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Colo" Hebert; infant son, Stephen Ray Hebert; parents, Finest and Edith Clement; brother, Jake "J.C." Clement; and daughter-in-law, Becky Hebert.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Deacon George Carr will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -