|
|
Ethel Marie Clement Hebert, 94, of Iowa, La., died at 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in a local care facility surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Hebert was born April 4, 1925, in Welsh, La., where she graduated from Welsh High School and was an All-State Basketball player. She lived most of her life in the Bell City/Iowa area and was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church. She worked at Head Start for a number of years. Mrs. Hebert was always laughing. She enjoyed playing pokeno, crocheting and sewing and loved her horses greatly. Her true passion in life was her family, as she was always cooking for them and enjoyed spending time with them.
Mrs. Hebert is survived by her son, Kenneth "Colo" Hebert and wife Samantha of Lake Charles; daughters, Brenda Billedeaux and husband Sherman of Lafayette, and Peggy Hebert Lewis and husband Roger of Welsh; grandchildren, Kathleen Hebert, Jessica "Nikki" Hebert Duhon and husband Wesley, Eric Hebert, Stephen Matte and wife Stephanie, Brennan Matte, Alicia Matte, Brent Billedeaux and wife Jennifer, and Frederick "Dickie" Billedeaux and wife Carmen; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Colo" Hebert; infant son, Stephen Ray Hebert; parents, Finest and Edith Clement; brother, Jake "J.C." Clement; and daughter-in-law, Becky Hebert.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Deacon George Carr will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2020