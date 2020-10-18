1/1
Ethel Guidry Newsom
1921 - 2020
Ethel Guidry Newsom passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 while in hospice respite care at St. Patrick Hospital.
Mrs. Newsom was born on April 12, 1921 in Scott,La. She was a devoted wife, friend, and servant of the Lord. Ethel married the love of her life, Joe Newsom, in 1951. She worked for a short time at JC Penney but spent most of her life as a homemaker. Ethel was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and the Service Group. She had a passion for exercise and was a member of GiGi's "Fit Over Fifty" group until her 98th birthday in April 2019 and continued to exercise during her residency at The Verandah.
Ethel was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by all who knew her. Although she did not have any biological children, she was a second mom to those she "adopted" over the years.
She is survived by her brother, Albert Guidry and his wife Mae Helen of Carencro; two nieces, and one nephew. Also, by those she "adopted" over the years, Donna Petty Martin of Lake Charles, David Pearce and daughter Mason of Lake Charles, Kevin Pearce of St. Louis, Mo, Jared Pearce and son Joe of Arvada, CO, and Beth Rist of Lake Charles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Newsom; her parents Mayo and Alma Guidry; and sisters, Hazel Trahan and Hilda Hebert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Visitation Monday will be from 9 a.m. until the start of services in the church. Private interment services will be at Highland Memory Gardens.
The family of Mrs. Newsom wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Carriage House at the Verandah for the care and kindness given to their "mom".
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 221 Aqua Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70605
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.

Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 16, 2020
Ethel was a great friend to my mother for many years. She was truly a beautiful soul.
Donna Miller
Friend
