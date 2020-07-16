1/1
Ethel "Tot" LeMaire
1932 - 2020
Ethel "Tot" LeMaire, 88, of Sulphur, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born in Henry, La., on June 7, 1932. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Eucharistic Minister and Greeter and loved Wednesday Bingo at Our Lady of Prompt of Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur. She loved everything her family took part in and was an avid fan of all their sports and activities and always made sure everyone was fed.
She is survived by her daughters, Faye Jarnagin (Jim) of Lake Charles, Charlene "Shorts" LeMaire of Sulphur, and Tanna Moses (Mark) of Baton Rouge; son, Chad LeMaire (Lisa) of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren, Matt (Lisette), Jake (Rebecca), Brad (Megan) Moses, Jennifer (Billy) Jarnagin, Jimmy (Kathryn) Jarnagin; Lakyn, Blaine, LeeAnn and John Michael LeMaire; nine great-grandchildren, William, Caroline, Madeline , John David, Anne Marie, Mary Katherine, Brody, Reid and Nate; one sister, Mildred Lee of Abbeville; one sister-in-law, Kelly Broussard of Lafayette; and one brother-in-law, Evans LeMaire of Delcambre.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, John L. LeMaire Jr.; and son, John Lee LeMaire III; her parents, Isaac and Enella; sister, Vernola; and two brothers, Isaac and Harold.
A great big special thank you to her caregiver, Angela Freeman of Home Instead. She was an angel on earth.
Also a great big thank you to Brighton Bridge Hospice, a true answer to our prayers!
The family will have a private service to celebrate her life. Thank you for your prayers.

Published in American Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
