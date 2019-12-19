|
Ethel Mae Champagne, 81, of Lake Charles passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019.
Ethel was born on Sept. 7,1938 to the late Jean Baptiste Fuselier and Regina Fontenot Fuselier. She married Wesley Ray Champagne on August 19, 1956. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Allen Dennis, DDS for over 20 years. She loved her family fiercely and would do anything for her grand and great-grand babies. You could always count on her to be the best support system, whether it's on the sports field, basketball court, dance studio, or everything in between, she was there. Ethel had a love for the arts, spending a lot of her spare time with her daughter at Glenda Moss Academy of Dance, and her granddaughters and great-granddaughters at Ashworth School of Performing Arts, helping in every way possible. Her hobbies included making homemade cards/calendars for loved ones, arts and crafts, and caring for her animals.
Ethel is preceded in death by her parents, Jean Baptiste Fusilier and Regina Fontenot Fuselier, and her husband, Wesley Ray Champagne.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dee and Tommy Butts; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Diane Champagne; grandchildren, Sgt. Wesley and Paula Broussard, Jessica and Jason Gill, Ashley Carrier, Sarah Beth and Gabe Johnson, Matthew and Shaina Champagne, Alex and Stephanie Broussard, Haley and Corey Landry, and Heather Champagne; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan, Kaitlynn, Gabe, Kylie, Noah, Riley, Raya, Rayleigh, Amelia, Tessa, Dante, and Carson; and her beloved cat Angel.
The family will welcome friends at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 beginning at 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Rosary will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Visitation will resume on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. until time of service. Funeral Service will be led by Deacon Leo Hebert beginning at 2 p.m. in Hixson of Moss Bluff Chapel. Ethel will be laid to rest at Old Ritchie Cemetery.
The family of Ethel wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Resthaven Nursing Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 19, 2019