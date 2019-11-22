|
Ethel Mae "Vicey" Williams was born March 12, 1934, to the late George Williams and Myra Ryan Williams in Sulphur, La. She died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Holly Hill Nursing Center.
Ethel grew up in Beaumont, Texas, where she graduated from Charlton-Pollard High School. Upon graduating, she moved to Sulphur, La., where she met her future husband, Louis James "L.J." Robinson. They were married on Feb. 2, 1957. Ethel joined Pleasant Green Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of the late Rev. W. M. Miller. She later united with Macedonia Church of God in Christ under the leadership of the late Supt. Alfred Perry Sr.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by one special cousin, Samuel Perry; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Perkins Cemetery in Westlake, La. The Rev Timothy Ceasar will be officiating under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 22, 2019