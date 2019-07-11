Ethel Marie Ardoin, 91, of Welsh, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Camelot Place in Rayne. She was born to her late parents, Lester and Lena Benoit on Dec. 3, 1927, in Welsh, La. She enjoyed sewing, was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed dancing, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and the church choir. Ethel was also a member of the Catholic Daughters.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Ardoin of Welsh, Donna Shamsie and husband Rashid of Round Rock, Texas, Robert L. Ardoin Jr. and wife Maria of Cypress, Texas, David L. Ardoin and wife Maria of Aransas, Texas; brothers, Harold Benoit of Lake Charles, Rene "Butch" Benoit and wife Linda of Crowley; sisters, Elaine Corbello and husband Frank of Lake Charles, Irma Fruge and husband Hugh of Welsh, Renella McCreary of Baton Rouge, Faye Broussard and husband Nolan of Welsh, Catherine Marcantel of Kinder; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Ethel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert L. Ardoin Sr.; one brother, Irvin Benoit; along with two sisters, Inez McGee and Linda Simmons

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church with the Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary led by the Catholic Daughters at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Mausoleum. Published in American Press on July 11, 2019