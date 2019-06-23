Ethel Marie Grimes Champagne, 93, died at 11:48 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in the residence of one of her daughters, with her loving family at her side.

Born in Hessmer, La., to Camille Grimes Sr. and Eulalie Dauzat Grimes, Mrs. Champagne graduated from Hessmer High School. As a young woman, she lived in Port Arthur, Texas, until moving to Lake Charles in 1952. She worked in the butcher shop of Weingarten's grocery for several years. She later worked as an unemployment analyst for the State of Louisiana for 20 years, retiring in 1994. Mrs. Champagne was a faithful member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing cards and flower gardening. More than anything she loved her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with them was her joy.

Mrs. Champagne is survived by four daughters, Pamela Baylor and husband Robert of Cypress, Texas, Mary Guillory of Westlake, Sharlene Doga and husband Daniel of Lake Charles, and Melissa Guillory and husband Guy Hubert of Kenner, La.; one sister, Louella Grimes Feazel of Hessmer, La.; 10 grandchildren, Brandie Barcelona, Robert Baylor Jr., Grant Guillory, Eric Doga, Brian Paul Guillory, Bradley Keith Guillory, Scott Guillory, Matthew Guillory, Brice Hubert and Brittany Stein; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jimmy Woodruff Guillory; her husband and the father of her children, Edwin Guillory; and siblings, Murphy Grimes, Andrew Grimes, Camille "Brod" Grimes Jr., LouAnna Grimes Ellzey and Mary Lee Grimes Duprey.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from noon-1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Trey Ange will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved mother to Dr. W. Gerry Hebert, Nurse Angie, the doctors and staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice, and her faithful caregivers, Janice Babineaux and Vanessa Day.

Memorial donations may be made to the , P. O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.