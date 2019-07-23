Ethel Savoy, 93, of Welsh, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Elmer and Vena Oliver, on Nov. 11, 1925, in Elton, La. She loved plants, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her precious family and friends. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society.

She is survived by two sons, David Savoy and wife Torji of Lacassine, Darrell Savoy and wife Diane of Carencro; three daughters, Linda Louviere and husband Pete of Carencro, Joan Douget and husband A.J. of Carencro, Carla Ellison and husband Tommy of Welsh; one brother, Johnny Oliver and wife Darlene of Phoenix, Ariz.; one sister-in-law, Francis Savoy of Jennings; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Buttons.

Ethel is preceded in death by her loving husband, Noles Savoy; one daughter, Emily Savoy; brothers, Clifford Oliver and wife Doris, and Claude Oliver and wife Bea.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary led by the Catholic Daughters, at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Published in American Press on July 23, 2019