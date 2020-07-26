1/1
Eugene "Gene" Carlock
1938 - 2020
SULPHUR- Eugene "Gene" Carlock, 81, departed Saturday, July 25, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1938 in Westlake to Thomas P. Carlock and Hattie Davis Carlock. He graduated from Westlake High School in 1957 where he was a member of the football, basketball, and track teams. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1959-1963. He then attended McNeese State University and received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1974. Gene worked in the petrochemical plants for many years and also for Turner Industries. He also worked as Construction Project Manager at W.R. Grace until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Pipefitter Local 106. Gene loved sports, especially football and basketball, and loved his fellowship with the EMMA Sunday School Class of Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles. He always enjoyed working in his yard and helping his neighbors as the local handyman.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Melanie Jane Trosclair Carlock of Sulphur; his daughter, Gena Lynn Miller and husband, Stephen of Sulphur; his siblings, Harvey S. Carlock and Glen Carlock, both of Westlake, and Inez Dupont and husband, Harold of Covington; his grandchildren, Dr. Laura Miller and husband, Dr. Johnathan Martin of Christiansburg, Virginia, Phillip Miller and wife, Sarahann of Erie, Co, and Mallory Miller of Baton Rouge; and his great-grandchildren, Charlie, Houston, and Brooklyn Miller of Erie, Co, and one on the way in Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Edna Oliver.
For the health and safety of the family, a private funeral service will be held. The Rev. Steve James of Trinity Baptist Church will officiate. Gene will be laid to rest on Monday, in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, he would have preferred you consider a donation of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or just call a friend or loved one and share God's Word.

Published in American Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
