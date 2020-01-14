|
Eula Clement, age 95, of Lake Charles, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tomball, Texas. Born Feb. 2, 1924, Eunice, La.
She sold Watkins products for 38 years and was top sales person for 5 years in southern Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley J. Clement; stepson, Wesley J. Clement Jr.; daughter, Joyce M. Ledoux.
She is survived by her children, Elaine LaCombe of Lafayette, Patricia Harless (husband Jim) of Tomball, Texas; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Visitation Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, 4-7 p.m., rosary 6 p.m., at Hixson Funeral Home, 3001 Ryan St. Funeral service Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., Hixson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Orange Grove Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 14, 2020