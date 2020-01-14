Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Eula Clement


1924 - 2020
Eula Clement Obituary
Eula Clement, age 95, of Lake Charles, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tomball, Texas. Born Feb. 2, 1924, Eunice, La.
She sold Watkins products for 38 years and was top sales person for 5 years in southern Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley J. Clement; stepson, Wesley J. Clement Jr.; daughter, Joyce M. Ledoux.
She is survived by her children, Elaine LaCombe of Lafayette, Patricia Harless (husband Jim) of Tomball, Texas; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Visitation Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, 4-7 p.m., rosary 6 p.m., at Hixson Funeral Home, 3001 Ryan St. Funeral service Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., Hixson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Orange Grove Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
