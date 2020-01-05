|
LAKE ARTHUR - Funeral services for Mrs. Eula Dean Arabie Trahan, 74 of Lake Arthur will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Father Jay Alexius officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mrs. Trahan will begin Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. and continue until closing at 9 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation resume Monday morning at 8 a.m. until leaving for the church at 1:30 p.m.
Mrs. Trahan was the proprietor of a bakery which allowed her to share her love of baking with others. She enjoyed reading and spoiling her babies. Mrs. Trahan was devout in her faith and felt that ministering and offering her spiritual leadership to others was important to her as a Christian. She moved to Lake Arthur in 1963 from Fenton after graduating from Fenton High School. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
Left behind to cherish her memories are two sons and daughter-in-law, Troy and Roxanne Trahan of Lake Arthur and Tim Trahan of League City, Texas; two sisters, Viola Cormier of Abbeville and Betty Piserell of Iowa; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Dale "Frere" Trahan; son, Robert Dale Trahan Jr.; her parents, Andrew and Mary "Jency" Guillory Arabie; two sisters, Anita Pousson and Jean Kleven and one brother, Joe Arabie.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean's name may be made to the Lake Arthur Invitational Golf Account which benefits the Trahan Family Foundation Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made at any JD Bank location.
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020