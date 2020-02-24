|
|
Eula Mae Miller, born Aug. 9, 1931 in Little Chenier, daughter of the late Leza John and Alice Louvenia Duhon Broussard, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in her residence at the age of 88.
Eula Mae is survived by her sons, Mike Miller (Becky), Larry Miller (Lynn); daughters, Becky Miller (Joe) and, Tammy Miller (Dominic), all of Lake Charles; 18 grandchildren and, 31 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vernie Herbert (Claude) and Sybil Lackey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clifford Miller; son, Greg Miller; daughter, Eva "Tootsie" Foreman; siblings, Woodrow and Adam Lee "Pete" Broussard.
A Mass of Christian burial will be in Christ the King Catholic Church, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Very Rev. Anthony Fontenot officiating. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home ~ Iowa. Visitation is Monday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home ~ Iowa, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and will continue Tuesday in the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
Published in American Press on Feb. 24, 2020