Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
300 N. Blake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
300 N. Blake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eula Dugas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eula Pete Dugas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eula Pete Dugas Obituary
Eula Pete Dugas, 104, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Born in Ville Platte, La., she lived in Lake Charles for 95 years.
She was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church for 71 years. Before her failing health, she was President of Mission Board #1 for 19 years, a member of the Prayer Meeting Board, and sung in the Gospel Choir for more than 40 years. Until her death, she regularly attended Sunday church services and special programs and events.
In recognition of her 100th birthday, former President Barack Obama sent her a congratulatory letter and former Mayor Randy Roach proclaimed May 15, 2015 "Eula Dugas Day."
Survivors include her beloved son, Lawrence Dugar; grandchildren, Patricia Dugar and Ashley Dugar; great-grandchildren, Robin (Ivan) Semien, Marlon (Crystal) Dugar, Amy Vallair, Madison Dartez, Macey Williams and Ashton Dugar; great-great-grandchildren, Caleb, Sasha and Kiersten Semien, Jayla, Jayden, Jaylen and Christian Dugar.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 4, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 300 N. Blake Street, Lake Charles. Viewing will be 9:00 am; Expressions will be 10:30 am; Service will be 11:00 am. Pastor Elmore Garner, Officiating. Burial is under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -