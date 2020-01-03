|
|
Eula Pete Dugas, 104, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Born in Ville Platte, La., she lived in Lake Charles for 95 years.
She was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church for 71 years. Before her failing health, she was President of Mission Board #1 for 19 years, a member of the Prayer Meeting Board, and sung in the Gospel Choir for more than 40 years. Until her death, she regularly attended Sunday church services and special programs and events.
In recognition of her 100th birthday, former President Barack Obama sent her a congratulatory letter and former Mayor Randy Roach proclaimed May 15, 2015 "Eula Dugas Day."
Survivors include her beloved son, Lawrence Dugar; grandchildren, Patricia Dugar and Ashley Dugar; great-grandchildren, Robin (Ivan) Semien, Marlon (Crystal) Dugar, Amy Vallair, Madison Dartez, Macey Williams and Ashton Dugar; great-great-grandchildren, Caleb, Sasha and Kiersten Semien, Jayla, Jayden, Jaylen and Christian Dugar.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 4, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 300 N. Blake Street, Lake Charles. Viewing will be 9:00 am; Expressions will be 10:30 am; Service will be 11:00 am. Pastor Elmore Garner, Officiating. Burial is under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020