Eulice Clyde Wood was born on Aug. 24, 1931, in Lindale, Texas, and passed away Dec. 2, 2019, at the age of 88. He has resided in DeQuincy since 1956. He worked for Penrod Drilling Company for 37 ½ years retiring at the age of 55. He also worked for Hixson Snider Funeral Home for 11 years. In his younger days Clyde loved to listen to live music, playing his guitar and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Wood; one son, Michael Clyde Wood and wife Terri; two daughters, Pamela Wood McLean and husband BeBe and Janis Wood Rideaux and husband Thaddeus; along with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Ruth Evelyn Ashcraft and husband Bobby; and one brother, J.C. Wood and wife Doris, both from Lindale, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mercerd Wood; and one grandson, Matthew Logan Rideaux.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Riley Smith and Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, and Friday, Dec. 6, from noon until 2 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 311 Second St., DeQuincy, La., with the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. Pastor Eric Aultman will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Perkins Cemetery, DeQuincy, La.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice and Harbor Hospice for their excellent care.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2019