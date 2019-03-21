Mrs. Euna Miller Wooten, age 90, of Lake Charles, La., went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Christus Oschner St. Patrick Hospital.

Euna was a lifelong resident of Eunice, LA and a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church as well as a member of the choir and prayer group. Being a homemaker, she was a great Cajun cook, designer and seamstress with hobbies including landscape/gardening, fishing, camping, and playing PO-KE-NO. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Euna was the daughter of the late Leo and Lucette Miller, and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wooten, 1 grandson, Shane Spears, 2 brothers, Howard and Leonard Miller, and 3 sisters, Hilda M. Fontenot, Helen M. Johnson, and Edna M. Shuff.

She is survived by her daughters, Dale Wooten Spears (Ken) and JoAnn Wooten of Lake Charles; 2 grandchildren, Lisa Wooten Doucet (Shane) of DeRidder and Lori Spears Strahan (Dak) of Lake Charles; 6 great grandchildren, U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Matthew Cormier (Jennifer) of New Orleans, U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Ryan Cormier of Lemoore CA, Jordan, Brennan, and Braxton Strahan all of Lake Charles, and Madelyne Spears of Kingsport, Tenn.

A short funeral service will be held in the main mausoleum with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Consolata Cemetery with the Rev. John Cole officiating.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Chasing Honeybees Nonprofit Organization in memory of Shane Spears or to .