Home

POWERED BY

Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Kennedy Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Kennedy Ray Obituary
A graveside service honoring the life of Eunice Kennedy Ray, 99, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery in Shreveport, La., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. She died peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019, in Shreveport, La.
Eunice was born on July 18, 1920, in Ranger, Texas. She was one of six daughters of Homer and Mary Frances Kennedy. She graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1939. Shortly thereafter, she went to work for Southern Bell Telephone Company, where she worked for more than thirty years, retiring in August, 1982.
She was a faithful member of Broadmoor Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She enjoyed walking as a hobby and did so for 25 years. After retirement, she was a part-time reading tutor for elementary school children. She loved LSU football. She was always very particular about her hair.
She is survived by her only child, Lanny Ray (Dianne) of Baytown, Texas; grandsons, Shannon Ray of Walker, La., and Michael Ray of Gretna, La.; great-grandchildren, Kody Howell, Thais Ray and Rory Ray; great-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Lily; sisters, Marguerite Hoyle of Luling, La., and Sally Bruno of Shreveport, La.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Eunice's favorite Bible verse was Isaiah 46:4 "Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you: I will sustain you and I will rescue you."
Published in American Press on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now