A graveside service honoring the life of Eunice Kennedy Ray, 99, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery in Shreveport, La., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. She died peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019, in Shreveport, La.
Eunice was born on July 18, 1920, in Ranger, Texas. She was one of six daughters of Homer and Mary Frances Kennedy. She graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1939. Shortly thereafter, she went to work for Southern Bell Telephone Company, where she worked for more than thirty years, retiring in August, 1982.
She was a faithful member of Broadmoor Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She enjoyed walking as a hobby and did so for 25 years. After retirement, she was a part-time reading tutor for elementary school children. She loved LSU football. She was always very particular about her hair.
She is survived by her only child, Lanny Ray (Dianne) of Baytown, Texas; grandsons, Shannon Ray of Walker, La., and Michael Ray of Gretna, La.; great-grandchildren, Kody Howell, Thais Ray and Rory Ray; great-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Lily; sisters, Marguerite Hoyle of Luling, La., and Sally Bruno of Shreveport, La.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Eunice's favorite Bible verse was Isaiah 46:4 "Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you: I will sustain you and I will rescue you."
Published in American Press on Oct. 16, 2019