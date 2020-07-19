Eva Benoit Faulk, 94, of Sweetlake, died at 1:30 a.m., Friday, July 17, in a Lake Charles care facility.

Mrs. Faulk was born in Church Point to Armand and Armenia Labbe Benoit and moved to Sweetlake when she was four years old.

She was a homemaker and a faithful member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. Mrs. Faulk said her rosary every day and attended mass daily. She loved gardening and sewing, and assisted her late husband, Amos Faulk, in picking and canning the vegetables from their garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Amos, a grandson Michael Poole, two sons, Bud Faulk and Jimmy Faulk and nine siblings. She leaves to honor her memory, a daughter Judy Ann Poole (Punch) and son, Charles Faulk (Margie); daughters in law, Ethel Faulk and Cathy Faulk. She was Maw Maw to ten grandchildren and Maw Maw GG to numerous great grandchildren as well as great great grandchildren.

A Rosary will be recited beginning at 10 a.m., July 20, 2020 followed immediately by a funeral service in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow services at Consolata Cemetery.

COVID regulations require masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Friends may view live streaming of the funeral on the Johnson Funeral Home Facebook site.

