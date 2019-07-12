Eva Ena Fontenot Leger, 83, a resident of Westlake, La., passed from this life on July 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Eva will be missed and remembered as a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and devoted friend. She was totally and completely devoted to her family. Eva was a strong-willed determined woman, who encouraged her children and grandchildren to keep their chins up and keep moving forward. She loved fishing and spending time at Toledo Bend when she was younger. Eva was an avid casino patron and loved the social interaction.

She is predeceased by her parents, Matthew and Eva Chapman Fontenot; and brothers, Steven and Reginald Fontenot.

Eva leaves to cherish her precious memory her five children, Rita LeBlanc and husband Pat, Linda McBride and husband Brian, Wanda Noland, Donald Leger and wife Debbie Hanks, and Sandra Palmer and husband Robert; son of heart, Roger Nation and wife Tina, nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019. Roger Nation is to lead the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Published in American Press on July 12, 2019