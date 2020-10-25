Eva Thibodeaux LeBlanc, 94, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in a Sugar Land, Texas hospital.

Born May 30, 1926 in Elton, La, Mrs. LeBlanc lived most of her life in Lake Charles, before moving to Sugarland five years ago. During her younger years, she worked for Mullers. She was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, where she was a Catholic Daughter. Mrs. LeBlanc had a love for dancing and a positive spirit that will never be forgotten. Her true passion in life was for her family, as she was always there for anyone in need.

Mrs. LeBlanc is survived by her sons, Randal LeBlanc, Sr. and wife Suzanne of The Woodlands and Mark LeBlanc and wife Gerri of Lake Charles; daughter, Karen Winkelman and husband Ray of Needville, Texas; grandchildren, Rachele Renfrow and husband Robert, Kristin Fedro and husband Brady, Ryan LeBlanc, Rhita LeBlanc, Randy LeBlanc, and Rebecca LeBlanc; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Harvey, Veda, Gavin, and Olivia.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ora Joseph LeBlanc; parents, Ernest and Alice Thibodeaux; infant children, Erick and Carla LeBlanc; and siblings, Diago Thibodeaux, Mim Gary, Bea Esthay, Ella Cormier, Vina Landry, and Roy Thibodeaux.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Lake City Baptist Church. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bertrand Cemetery in Hathaway, La, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

