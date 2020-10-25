1/1
Eva LeBlanc
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Thibodeaux LeBlanc, 94, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in a Sugar Land, Texas hospital.
Born May 30, 1926 in Elton, La, Mrs. LeBlanc lived most of her life in Lake Charles, before moving to Sugarland five years ago. During her younger years, she worked for Mullers. She was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, where she was a Catholic Daughter. Mrs. LeBlanc had a love for dancing and a positive spirit that will never be forgotten. Her true passion in life was for her family, as she was always there for anyone in need.
Mrs. LeBlanc is survived by her sons, Randal LeBlanc, Sr. and wife Suzanne of The Woodlands and Mark LeBlanc and wife Gerri of Lake Charles; daughter, Karen Winkelman and husband Ray of Needville, Texas; grandchildren, Rachele Renfrow and husband Robert, Kristin Fedro and husband Brady, Ryan LeBlanc, Rhita LeBlanc, Randy LeBlanc, and Rebecca LeBlanc; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Harvey, Veda, Gavin, and Olivia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ora Joseph LeBlanc; parents, Ernest and Alice Thibodeaux; infant children, Erick and Carla LeBlanc; and siblings, Diago Thibodeaux, Mim Gary, Bea Esthay, Ella Cormier, Vina Landry, and Roy Thibodeaux.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Lake City Baptist Church. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bertrand Cemetery in Hathaway, La, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lake City Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Rosary
06:00 PM
Lake City Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lake City Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lake City Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Bertrand Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 24, 2020
Randy, Mark & Karen, I'm so sorry for the lost of your mother. She was always like a second mom to me & a good friend. She was a wonderful person & such a good mom & will be missed. Love y'all, Faye
Faye Broussard-Savant
Friend
October 24, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss! She was a wonderful person. I have so many fond and loving memories
Vickie Faulk
October 24, 2020
To my cherished friend on Hwy 14 for many years. We had some good times together. Mark and Randy, I am sorry for your loss. My memories of your Mom will be cherished forever.
Wanda O'Neal
Friend
October 24, 2020
Condolences to your family,she's in God's loving hand's now. She was such a sweet lady,full of life.
Allen &Jeanette Noel
Family
October 24, 2020
Allen and Jeanette Noel
Family
October 23, 2020
Mark, sorry for your and your family’s loss. I understand the loss, as I have experienced the loss of my Mother and we laid my Mother in Law to rest this morning. May your Mother Rest In Eternal Peace. ✝ ☮
Tim Duffy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved