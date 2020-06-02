Lucy Benoit, 94, of Sulphur passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.

A native of Nederland, Texas, Lucy loved crafting, gardening, cooking, and was a talented seamstress. Lucy worked at Kmart for over 18 years, She was a very supportive and loving Matriarch of her family; her children and grandchildren were her life. She was very active in her families lives; often serving as a room mother and attending their school and extracurricular events. Lucy was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 1952 – 1994.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Carolyn Geldmacher and husband Mike of Carencro, La, Debbie Trahan and husband Greg of Sulphur, Charlie Woods and wife Sherry of Sulphur and Wendy Brown of Lafayette, La; 21 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and siblings, Doc Willey of Nederland, Texas , Rosie Tidwell of South Carolina, and Toni Willey Forey of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her loving extended family from her second marriage, Nanette Briggs and husband Don of Lafayette; Edie Reed of Sulphur; Becky Reed and husband Danny of Jennings; Tess Cormier and husband Damon of Lake Charles, Victor Benoit, and daughter-in-law, Heidi Leonards Benoit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Monroe Willey and Sara Elizabeth Verbeck Willey; first loving husband of 40 years, Robert "DeDe" Woods; second loving husband of 20 years, Amar W. Benoit; son Brandon Benoit; son-in-law, Dicky Reed; and her siblings, James M. Willey, Jr, Jesse Robert Willey, Maude Lee Willey, Agnes Willey Britt, and Pat Willey Papania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. Rev. Tim Goodly will officiate. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson & Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 9 – 10:30 a.m. at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt "Thank You" to Stonebridge Assisted Living and Heart of Hospice for the excellent and loving care of their mother.

