Eva (Yves) Mae Daniel was born in Plaisance, La., May 24, 1940, to the late Alfred Daniel Sr. and Virginia Guillory Daniel. Her family moved to Lake Charles, La., where they joined Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and later she joined and was baptized at Tarsus Bible Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Leroy Griffin. Eva was the co-owner of Remadoser Janitorial Service, Inc., where she served as the Office Manager. Additionally, she was formerly employed at TG&Y and Goldring's, a boutique for women.

Eva became a double Daniel when she married Charles Daniel, her loving husband of almost 54 years and caregiver for the last 10 years, who she is survived by. Additionally, she leaves to cherish her memories her daughter-niece, Edriena (Pastor Edward) Alexander Jr.; bonus-daughter, Jeanette (Tony) Walker; son Dennis (Trina Smith) Daniel; daughter-in-law Rosie Jackson; granddaughter Taylor Alexander; grandsons, Isaiah Alexander all of Lake Charles, and Dennis Daniel Jr. of Humble, Texas; and bonus granddaughters, Irrielle Walker, Gabrielle Papillion, Danielle Papillion and Kielle Walker; great-grandchildren, Favour Boyd, Jonathan Daniel, Jaden Daniel, Jordan Daniel, Kingston Lampkins and Jyasi Dixon; goddaughters, Patsy Welch and Angela Broussard; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving son, Gerard Jackson. She was the last living and baby of her siblings - sisters, Lula Daniel, Lou Bertha Daniel Papillion and Lou Anna Daniel Broussard; and her brothers, Ervin Daniel, Albert Daniel Sr. and Alfred Daniel Jr.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel, located at 832 N. Lyons St., Lake Charles, with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Minister Edriena Alexander will officiate. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel. Published in American Press on June 23, 2019