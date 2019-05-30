Eva Meyers Mooney was born in Louisiana on Feb. 2, 1927, and, after a relatively short illness, died in College Station, Texas, on May 28, 2019.

Eva was the youngest of six children born to Azana and Treffley Meyers. After graduating from Sulphur High School, she worked in Texas, before marrying Charles Shea Mooney and moving to Vinton, Louisiana. As St. Joseph's parishioners in Vinton, Eva served as a Catholic Daughter, while Shea was a Knight of Columbus. Serving over 75 years as a Catholic Daughter, Eva began her journey with Sulphur Court at the age of 16 and continued service in the Vinton Court.

Eva and Shea also served together in the Lake Charles Mended Heart Chapter #18 beginning in 1987 and Eva continued as a member until 2019.

Mother of ten children and nurturer of numerous others, Eva cherished her Catholic faith and gifted her children with that love. Because she also valued learning, she sacrificed to ensure that all her children obtained an excellent education. During her 90-plus years, she kept family-members and friends in touch by writing or typing countless letters, birthday cards, and holiday cards.

Eva is survived by one son, Patrick; by five daughters, Monica, Theresa, Aimee, Annie and Marilyn; and by 15 grandchildren and six great-grands. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Shea; and by her sons, Damian, David, Craig and Lawrence.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lake Charles Mended Heart Chapter #18. Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton will have viewing on Friday, May 31, from 4-8 p.m. with rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton. Interment will be in Mimosa Pines South Cemetery in Carlyss, with reception following at St. Joseph Hall after the graveside service. Published in American Press on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary