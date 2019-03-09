Funeral service for Evan Chase Reed, 14, of Jennings, will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Josh Belt officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation for Evan will begin on Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. It will resume Sunday morning at 9 a.m. until time of service.

Evan attended Jennings High School where he was a member of the football team, FFA and AG. He also attended First Church of Christ and Our Savior's Church of Jennings.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father, Andrew "Andy" Reed (Jennifer Wright) of Abbeville; his mother, Tory Lynn Fontenot (Ben Jardell) of Jennings; sister, Morgan Paige Reed (Alix Schexnider) of Jennings; his paternal grandparents, A. L. and Valerie Reed of Jennings; maternal grandfather Robert Fontenot of Elton; maternal grandfather Terry Johnson of Kinder; niece, Lennon Guthrie; three great grandmothers and a great grandfather.

Evan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Regina Fontenot.