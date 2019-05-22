|
|
Evann Scott Arabie, 21, passed away on May 18, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Westlake and graduated from Westlake High School Class of 2016.
He was a member of The Vineyard Church in Grand Lake and was employed as a technician for Terminix.
He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Stahlman.
Those left to cherish his memories are his parents; Scott and Magann Arabie, paternal grandparents; Gerald and Charlene Arabie both of Westlake; maternal grandfather, Ronald Stahlman of Oklahoma, two brothers; Jacob Arabie (Anna), Jaxonn Arabie, sisters; Tiffany Arabie, Ashley Arabie, Paigge Arabie and Lilahh Arabie all of Westlake and girlfriend; Victoria Harrington.
Visitation will be Wednesday at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. and resume Thursday, 8 a.m until service. Funeral Service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Kelly Vigo officiating. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on May 22, 2019