Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evann Arabie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evann Scott Arabie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evann Scott Arabie Obituary
Evann Scott Arabie, 21, passed away on May 18, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Westlake and graduated from Westlake High School Class of 2016.
He was a member of The Vineyard Church in Grand Lake and was employed as a technician for Terminix.
He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Stahlman.
Those left to cherish his memories are his parents; Scott and Magann Arabie, paternal grandparents; Gerald and Charlene Arabie both of Westlake; maternal grandfather, Ronald Stahlman of Oklahoma, two brothers; Jacob Arabie (Anna), Jaxonn Arabie, sisters; Tiffany Arabie, Ashley Arabie, Paigge Arabie and Lilahh Arabie all of Westlake and girlfriend; Victoria Harrington.
Visitation will be Wednesday at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. and resume Thursday, 8 a.m until service. Funeral Service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Kelly Vigo officiating. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now