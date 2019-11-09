Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Evelina Domingue Doucet


1932 - 2019
Evelina Domingue Doucet Obituary
Evelina Domingue Doucet, 87, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019. Evelina was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. She was born on Aug. 14, 1932, to Joe and Luda Domingue. She had nine brothers and sisters. She married Wilfred Doucet, also from Sulphur, and had three children, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was loved by many; her family, relatives and lifelong friends and acquaintances.
Evelina is survived by her children, Gilford Doucet and wife Linda and Ronda Schmeltz and husband Guy; her grandchildren, Aaron Schmeltz, Deanna Shelton, David Doucet, Charles Doucet, James Doucet, Benjamin Doucet and Jon Doucet; and her great-grandchildren, Corbin Schmeltz, Sidney Schmeltz, Evelina J. Schmeltz, Nariah Shelton, Jayla Shelton, Maddox Doucet, Khyah Parker, Cameron Doucet, Carson Doucet and Jewel Doucet. She was preceded in death by her husband; and one son, Phillip Doucet.
Service for Evelina will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Burial will follow at Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 10, 2019
