Evelyn Courville Lowry, passed away on her birthday, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at a local nursing facility.

Evelyn was born May 31, 1932 in Eunice, La to Ursin and Ludie Bertrand Courville. She lived in Lake Charles since 1959. She was a sales clerk at K-Mart in Lake Charles for 11 years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her four sons, Earl Lowry (Jeannette) of Florein, La, Terry Lowry (Debbie) of San Augustine, Texas, Leon Lowry of Westlake, La, and Ken Lowry (Toby) of Lake Charles; one brother, Rick Courville; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cecil Lowry; and her parents.

Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Gary Evers will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday evening, and will resume on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store