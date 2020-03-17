|
Evelyn "Charlene" Flowers, 86, of Sulphur passed away on March 15, 2020 in Stonebridge Place in Sulphur. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Westlake Chapter #228 and past Mother Advisor of Westlake Assembly #79, the International Order for the Rainbow for Girls. Charlene was very creative and enjoyed cooking, baking, and needle work.
Charlene is survived by her three children: John Joseph Flowers, Jr. and wife Debbie of Amarillo; Texas, Dianna Flowers Fruge' and husband Lonnie of Sulphur; and Cheri Flowers and husband Richard Flowers of Eureka Springs, Ar; four grandchildren: Joshua Fruge', Rachael Fruge' Harger, Johnathan "J D" Teigen and James "Connor" Teigen; 2 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Olive Campbell and Helen Moss both of Sulphur; 28 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Flowers, Sr.; son, Calvin Ralph Flowers; parents, Joseph and Matilda Spell; and brother, Calvin Spell.
An Eastern Star Service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow with Chaplain Judy Patrick officiating. Burial will be held in Westlake Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. until time of the service.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Heart of Hospice, the staff of Stonebridge Assisted Living, and her caretakers, Rose Miller, Theresa Guidry, Pat Hicks, Vanessa Ceasar, Evelyn Daigle and Jenny Dickinson.
Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2020