Evelyn Louise Albritton Mitchell, age 88, passed away on Aug. 21, at DeQuincy Memorial Hospital. Evelyn was born June 29, 1931, in Franklin County, Miss. She graduated from DeQuincy High School and attended Matthieu Business College in Lake Charles. Because her father was a railroad engineer, the family moved often in the 30s and 40s during which time she resided in Bogalusa, Natalbany, Leesville, Canton, Miss., and Port Arthur, Texas. In 1945 the family made their home in DeQuincy where she later married Ralph Mitchell.
She was a secretary for the Missouri Pacific Railroad for many years, employed by the Calcasieu Parish Engineer's office, was an agent for the Sabine River and Northern Railroad and later worked for Temple Inland Paper Mill in Orange, Texas, where she retired in 1996.
Evelyn was a member of the DeQuincy United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir in her younger years, taught middle and high school Sunday School, as well as a young adults and Women's Bible Class. She served as director of the youth and served the church in many other capacities throughout the years.
She is survived by her son, Ronald W. Mitchell of Georgetown, Texas; two daughters, Jan Reene and husband Michael of Dallas, Texas, and Lynne Treme and husband Tim of DeQuincy, La.; her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy include Dr. Jared Mitchell, Tyler Thomas, Garrett Thomas, Mitchell Thomas, Brennon Mitchell, Esq., Seth Treme, Chris Reene, Brian Reene and Lindsey Howard; along with 14 great-grandchildren. Special chosen children were Janice Albritton Brown, Gwen Genius, Donnie Blackburn and Bubba Blackbrurn.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ralph Mitchell; parents, Cedric and Rene Albritton; sister, Bonnie Rae Albritton; her father and mother-in-law, Morris and Louise Mitchell; and brother and sister in laws Chris and Mittie Lynn Brammer and Joe W. and Modeice Young.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m. at DeQuincy Methodist Church, 301 E Center St., DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will be held at the church Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Jim Barrett and the Rev. Rolly Walker will officiate. Interment will follow at Perkins Cemetery, DeQuincy, La.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the DeQuincy Methodist Church, Post Office Box 578, DeQuincy, LA 70633.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Aug. 23, 2019