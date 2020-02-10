|
|
Evelyn Marie Leger Johnson, 91, of Lake Charles passed away at 7:50 P.M. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in a local care facility.
Mrs. Johnson was born on April 25, 1928 in Rayne, LA. She worked at College Oaks Elementary School in the cafeteria for 14 years and became the cafeteria manager.
She was a life member of W.B. Williamson Post #1 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Johnson also belonged to the VFW Post #2130 and held the position of President three times and also State President. Mrs. Johnson was Grand President of the Military Order of the Cooties. She was a charter member of the Cajun French Music Association and a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
In her spare time, she could be found sewing, crocheting, quilting, or reading.
Those left to cherish his memory are her children, John Randy Johnson (Dena) of Lake Charles, Myra Bonin (Bill) of League City, Texas, and Sandi Haymark of Lake Charles; sisters, Olite Arceneaux of Lafayette, and Betty Gaspard of Westlake; six grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred L. Johnson; parents, Theresa and August Leger; siblings, Rita Flood, Rose Leger, Eva Dell Broussard, and LJ Leger.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Rev. Trey Ange will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the son, John, to be brought to the Lake Charles Fire Department to be distributed to wounded and injured fireman and their families.
Published in American Press on Feb. 10, 2020