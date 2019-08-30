|
Evelyn White Smith, 77, of DeQuincy, La., was born June 18, 1942, in Houston, Texas, and passed away Aug. 28, 2019 in DeQuincy, La.
She was a wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend to many, but her favorite role was being nana. She had a love for cooking, she owned a restaurant and bakery for many years. She was always willing to help a person in need either monetarily, providing a place from them to live, counselling them or a simple meal. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, she would start decorating her home inside and out in late October. She was known for her southern cuisine, her cakes and her famous peanut butter fudge. She had no limits of spending when it came to her favorite hobby of shopping. On Feb. 27, 2017, her husband went home to be with his Lord and immediately three days later her health declined rapidly with the onset of Alzheimer's. All the things that she once loved to do, she gave up and her main desire was to go be with her Lord, husband and son and at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday afternoon she got her wish.
Nana is survived by her children, John Leong of Montgomery, Texas, Timmy Leong of Kilgore, Texas, Annette McWhorter and husband David of Tomball, Texas, Riley Smith and wife Rebecca of DeQuincy, La., and Greg Smith and wife Joy of Kingwood, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, LaChrista Mosier and husband Wil, Melissa Gill, Tammy Holmes and husband Billy, Jessica Leong, Roger "Bubba" Mathis, Andrew Smith, Christina "Nina" Leong, Creston Leong and wife Samantha, Evelyn "Ebby" Leong, Cameron Smith, Landon Smith, Hannah Minchew and Kimberly McWhorter. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brandon, Kasey, Blake, Braden, Taylee, Jonathan, Jaxon, Atticus, Dustin, Hunter and River; cousin/sister, Betty Briggs; daughter-in-law, Rosemary DeLeon; sisters-in-law, Linda Freeman and Margaret White.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JD Smith; son, Jimmy Leong; parents, John and Florence White; brothers, Johnny White and T.R. White; sisters, Lucille Craig, Jeannie Jones and Shirley Sanders.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Riley Smith Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held Saturday with the Rev. Dave Stovall of Abundant Life Church, Willis, Texas, and the Rev. Carlton "Carlie" Jackson Jr. of First United Pentecostal Church, DeQuincy, La., officiating. Immediately following services she will be laid to rest between her son and husband at Riley Smith Memorial Park in DeQuincy, La.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, DeQuincy, La.
The Smith family would like to thank the staff at DeQuincy Care Center, Jake Rainwater, Sheila Mahaffey and the rest of the staff at Heart of Hospice for the outstanding care that they provided for our mother.
Published in American Press on Aug. 30, 2019