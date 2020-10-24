1/1
Everette Lennis Hoffpauir Jr.
Everette Lennis Hoffpauir, Jr., 76, of Sulphur passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A Sweetlake native, Lennis resided in Sulphur for most of his life and was a graduate of Sulphur High School. He was a United States Army Veteran, proudly serving his country in Vietnam. Lennis served as Post Commander and was an avid member of VFW Post #8107. He enjoyed helping anyone at any time. He was an auto mechanic and loved to tinker on equipment, especially golf carts.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Peggy A. Hoffpauir of Sulphur; son, Lynn Hoffpauir of Sulphur; two daughters, Laura Capps and husband, Chuck of Jacskonville, N.C. and Lana Benoit and husband Keith of Sulphur; grandchildren, Jacob, Brittany, Lauren, Kenzie, Alyson, Leah and Greyson; and great grandchildren, Emma, Jaxon, Landry, Alyssa, Evelyn, and Katelyn. He is also survived by one brother, Arville Hoffpauir and wife Stella of Sulphur: and two sisters, Lynette Chiasson of Sulphur, and Brenda Martello of Denham Springs, La.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette, Sr. and Florence Hoffpauir.
A Memorial Service honoring Lennis' life will be held 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. A gathering of friends and family will be 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the help American Veterans at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Published in American Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
