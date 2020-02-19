Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240

Everleigh Claire East

Everleigh Claire East Obituary
Everleigh Claire East, 1, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Feb. 15, 2020.
Those left to cherish her sweet memory include her loving mother, Harlee East; two sisters, Makynlee Thibodeaux and Paige Hargrave; great-grandfather, Myron East; great-grandmother, Diana Abshire and husband Jacque; grandmother, Jennifer East; grandfather Chris Cooper; pappy, Kesha Vincent; uncle, Jordan East; aunt, Ashley Lopez; brother, Hunter Couburn; uncle, BJ Caughhorn; and aunt, Holly Coughhorn; and many other loving relatives.
Everleigh was preceded in death by Delores Mercado and Kaspen Leonard.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at noon at Chesson Cemetery in Vinton, La., under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 19, 2020
