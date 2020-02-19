|
Everleigh Claire East, 1, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Feb. 15, 2020.
Those left to cherish her sweet memory include her loving mother, Harlee East; two sisters, Makynlee Thibodeaux and Paige Hargrave; great-grandfather, Myron East; great-grandmother, Diana Abshire and husband Jacque; grandmother, Jennifer East; grandfather Chris Cooper; pappy, Kesha Vincent; uncle, Jordan East; aunt, Ashley Lopez; brother, Hunter Couburn; uncle, BJ Caughhorn; and aunt, Holly Coughhorn; and many other loving relatives.
Everleigh was preceded in death by Delores Mercado and Kaspen Leonard.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at noon at Chesson Cemetery in Vinton, La., under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 19, 2020