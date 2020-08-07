Everlise "Sister" Collins, 66, was born Dec. 4, 1953, in Kinder, La., to Eula Mae Neil Collins and the late Cleveland John Collins Sr. A resident of Lake Charles, she accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member. She was a 1972 graduate of Marion High School. Everlise loved serving God and loved everyone. She departed this life Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 7:32 p.m. in St. Patrick Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Eula Mae Collins; one sister, Linda (Dwayne) Siddell Sr.; one brother, Cleveland J. Collins Jr.; her nephew, she helped raise like a son, Cleveland J. Collins III; one godchild, Dwayne Siddell Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Cleveland J. Collins Sr.; and sisters, Juanita Collins and Ethel Simon. Her visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 8 a.m. with her funeral following at 9:30 a.m. at First New Life Baptist Church, Pastor Dwight Barker. Her pastor, Braylon Harris will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Aug. 7, 2020.