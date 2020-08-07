1/1
Everlise "Sister" Collins
1953 - 2020
Everlise "Sister" Collins, 66, was born Dec. 4, 1953, in Kinder, La., to Eula Mae Neil Collins and the late Cleveland John Collins Sr. A resident of Lake Charles, she accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member. She was a 1972 graduate of Marion High School. Everlise loved serving God and loved everyone. She departed this life Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 7:32 p.m. in St. Patrick Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Eula Mae Collins; one sister, Linda (Dwayne) Siddell Sr.; one brother, Cleveland J. Collins Jr.; her nephew, she helped raise like a son, Cleveland J. Collins III; one godchild, Dwayne Siddell Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Cleveland J. Collins Sr.; and sisters, Juanita Collins and Ethel Simon. Her visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 8 a.m. with her funeral following at 9:30 a.m. at First New Life Baptist Church, Pastor Dwight Barker. Her pastor, Braylon Harris will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.

Published in American Press on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
08:00 AM
AUG
8
Funeral
09:30 AM
First New Life Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
