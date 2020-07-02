Evie M. (Windham) Drake Rivet Winn, 101, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, William (Will) Windham and Amanda (Mandy) (Wheeler) Windham on Jan. 26, 1919, in DeQuincy, La. Some of her hobbies were fishing, crocheting, cooking, and traveling.

She is survived by two sons, C.E. (Buck) Drake and wife Alice of Montgomery, Texas, Roger E. Rivet and wife Mary of Cypress, Texas; one daughter, Barbara Lee (Drake) Buxton and husband Larry of Houston, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Virgil Drake Jr. and wife Debi, Jefferson Lee Drake, Brett Drake, Theresa Ann (Drake) Moon and husband Darrell, Pamela Lee (Drake) Waggoner and husband Chris, Allison Dawn (Drake) Curry and husband Jay, Lauree Lynn (Buxton) Johnson and husband Bryan, Leanne (Buxton) Gilbert and husband Wes, Steven Lee Rivet, Marian Elizabeth (Rivet) Gully and husband James, Erin Marie (Rivet) Leuenberger and husband Greg; 18 great-grandchildren, Dustin Drake, Therese Drake, Gerrard Drake, Joseph Edward Drake and wife Jenny, Amanda Moon, Christopher Waggoner, Keith Waggoner, Morgan Waggoner, Carson Curry, Carley Curry, Tatum Lee Johnson, Kassidy Lynn Johnson, Samuel Patrick Johnson, Easton Lynnlea Grove, Addison Marie Gully, Avery Elizabeth Gully, Caleb Charles Leuenberger and Isaac Roger Leuenberger.

Evie was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Virgil Ray Drake; brothers, Curtis Hatchel, Ward Windham, Tracy Windham, William (Willie) V. Windham, Ernest (Sam) Windham, Enoch Windham, Leonard Windham, George Windham, Ellis Windham; sisters, Ruby (Windham) Kellogg, and Ruth (Windham) (Hall) Hope.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Hyatt Cemetery in Fields, La.

Service entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed with Hixson-Snider Funeral Home.

