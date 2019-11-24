|
Fannie Beth King, 86, of Sulphur, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by her loving family. Fannie Beth was born on Dec. 10, 1932.
Fannie Beth was a native of Sulphur, and a member of Houston River Baptist Church for more than 62 years. Fannie Beth was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. After her last child started school she began working outside the home for Betty's Flower Shop and Sears Catalog Store. Fannie Beth loved to play Bingo, having lunch with her friends, attend Sulphur Tors football games, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gene "Teko" King; granddaughters, Tina Smith and Jana King; great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Dinah Couch; parents, Lewis and Mildred Chargois; sister, Dody Mathews; and brothers, R.L. and Cecil Chargois.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Belinda Smith and husband, Glenn; sons, Ronald Gene King Sr. and wife, Patty, Donald Britt King Sr. and wife, Debra; daughter, Cheryl Ann Hudson, son-in-law, Randy Hudson; son, Lewis Edward King and wife, Dinah; sister, Vera Mae Rollo and husband, Bubba; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Chargois, Agnes King and Syble King; brother-in-law, Harold Mathews; 13 grandchildren, Tammy, Wayne, Sherry, Ron Jr., Britt, Kacie, Ryan, Josh, Gabe, Hannah, Micah and Rachel; 28 great-grandchildren, Maegan, Justin, K.K., Amber, Tyler, Kelsea, Laura, Kylie, Macie, Serenity, Vincent, Corbin, Dorian, Lila, Millie, Beau, Cooper, Presley, Caroline, Jack, Sawyer, Josh, Leah, Lawson, Kaci, Karson, Kenneth, Jessie, six great-great-grandchildren, Carter, Khouri, Ashton, Luke, Bentley and Ella-Rose Claire; special niece and traveling buddies, Judy Stegall and husband, Truman; special friends, Jean Myers and Phyllis Callahan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday and will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Monday. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at Houston River Baptist Church in Sulphur. Rev. Lonnie Gothrup and Rev. Scott Leger will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Houston River Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Fannie Beth.
Published in American Press on Nov. 24, 2019