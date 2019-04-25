Faxon Lee Russell, 92, of DeQuincy, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at High Hope Care Center in Sulphur. She was born to her late parents, Frank and Retha Whatley Seal on April 29, 1926, in DeQuincy. She was a member of First Baptist Church of DeQuincy for 67 years. Faxon was a 60 plus year member of the Eastern Star. She worked for Calcasieu Parish Schools at DeQuincy Junior High for many years, where she taught American History and English. Faxon had a great sense of humor, and was loved by all who knew her. She was an artist and her artwork can be seen all over the DeQuincy area. She was an excellent seamstress and made all of her children's clothes when they were young. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother.

She is survived by her two sons, Frank Blaine Russell of DeQuincy, Sidney Earle Russell of Bastrop, La.; two daughters, Famala Elaine Russell Buchholz and husband Dennis of Westlake, Melissa Myrth Russell Bonsall of DeQuincy; brother, Douglas Arnold Seal and wife Ann of Delaware; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; along with four great-great-grandchildren.

Faxon was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Earle "Bob" Russell; along with her parents.

Service will be at First Baptist Church of DeQuincy, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Gil Arthur officiating. The church is located at 201 Pine Street. Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at First Baptist Church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery. The family would like to thank High Hope Care Center and Brighton Bridge Hospice for their caring service. Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy, located at 205 E. Harrison Street. Published in American Press on Apr. 25, 2019