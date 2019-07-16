Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Fay Quebedeaux
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Fay Ann (Latiolais) Quebedeaux


1937 - 2019
Fay Ann (Latiolais) Quebedeaux Obituary
Fay Ann Latiolais Quebedeaux, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully at a local care center on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Fay was a native of Church Point where she was a 1955 Graduate of Church Point High School. She was a longtime resident of Lake Charles, where she was a member of the Lake Charles First Church of the Nazarene. Fay was known for her great ability to cook and taking care of her large family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Ursula Thibodeaux Latiolais; two sisters, Anna Bourgeois and Ginny Pitre and beloved husband of 52 years, Raymond Quebedeaux. She is survived by three sons, Lenard Quebedeaux and wife Eljeana, Lake Charles, Alan Quebedeaux, Duson, Phillip Quebedeaux and wife Donna, Lake Charles; three daughters, Carmen Fowler and husband Cleve, Lake Charles, Carolyn Landry, Lacassine, and Anita Quebedeaux, Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Earline Bryant and husband Robert and son Bradley, Lake Charles; thirteen grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family of the heart.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral home from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, and will continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Hoffpauir and the Rev. Elgin Glendenning officiating. Burial will be at Consolata Cemetery.
Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the love, care and compassion shown to their loving mother by the doctors, nurses and staff of Resthaven Nursing Home and Brighton Bridge Hospice.
Published in American Press on July 16, 2019
