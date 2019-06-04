Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Fay Guillory
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Guillory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Guillory


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fay Guillory Obituary
Fay Guillory, 76, passed away on June 2, 2019, in a local care facility.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1942, to Styron and Juanita Kirby in Timmonsville, S.C. She was a loving mother and grandmother. It has been said that she never met a stranger. She was a nurse for over twenty years. She was a devoted Christian lady who loved her family and loved animals.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lisa Phillips; son, Scott Guillory (Melissa); grandchildren, Christopher Phillips, April Sullivan, Cassidy Phillips, Matthew Guillory, and Laura Guillory; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Eddy Guillory; and her parents.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now