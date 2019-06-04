Fay Guillory, 76, passed away on June 2, 2019, in a local care facility.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1942, to Styron and Juanita Kirby in Timmonsville, S.C. She was a loving mother and grandmother. It has been said that she never met a stranger. She was a nurse for over twenty years. She was a devoted Christian lady who loved her family and loved animals.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lisa Phillips; son, Scott Guillory (Melissa); grandchildren, Christopher Phillips, April Sullivan, Cassidy Phillips, Matthew Guillory, and Laura Guillory; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Eddy Guillory; and her parents.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.