Faye LaVerne McDougald, age 86, of Sulphur, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 18, 2020. LaVerne was born on May 2, 1934, in Lexington, Miss.

LaVerne was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church in Sulphur, La. She was known to make delicious homemade pies and prepare meals at a moment's notice for friends and family. LaVerne was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed greatly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. McDougald; parents, John and Ruby Mixon; two sisters, Ethel Martin and Jean Barile; and two brothers-in-law, Frank Martin and Alvin Kinnaird.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Beverly McDougald Zachary and husband Stan and Sheila McDougald Garner and husband Brent, all of Sulphur, La.; grandchildren, Tyler Zachary, Philip Zachary and wife Dedie, Rachel Zachary, Greg Garner, and Daniel Garner; one great-granddaughter, Noelle; a sister, Lorene Kinnaird of Bastrop, La.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, until time of service at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Lamar Huffman will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Christ Church Cemetery in Bastrop, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store